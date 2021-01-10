Majority of Americans Want Trump Out Before Inauguration: Poll
JUST GO
A majority of Americans would like to see President Donald Trump removed from office before Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in, according to a new poll by ABC News/IPSOS. The survey also found that two-thirds of Americans hold him directly responsible for the deadly insurrection on Capitol Hill last Wednesday. The poll found that 56 percent of Americans want him gone, while just 43 percent say he should stay in place. Of those who do not see the need for his removal, 45 percent did say his actions last week were wrong. As expected, the poll reflects the sharp party divisions with 94 percent of Democrats and 13 percent of Republicans expressing a desire for his removal. A majority—58 percent—of independents also want him gone, according to the poll.