Majority of Local Cops Who Responded to Uvalde Had No Active Shooter Training
UNACCEPTABLE
The majority of local officers who responded to the Uvalde elementary school shooting in May that left 21 dead and 17 others wounded had no recorded active shooter training, a KXAN investigation found. The law enforcement response, particularly the 73-minute wait to neutralize the shooter, has been widely criticized by state and federal leaders and experts, with a Texas House Committee report saying the authorities “failed to adhere to their active shooter training.” But apparently, many responders had no such training. KXAN obtained records showing that less than half of officers from three local agencies had not completed required training by the time of the massacre. In fact, the school district officers were the only local agency to have all five responding officers complete such training, and two of those officers had more combined active shooter training experience than the embattled school district chief, Pete Arredondo.