Majority of Minneapolis Councilmembers Support Defunding Police
Seven of the 12 Minneapolis City Council members announced support for severing ties with the Minneapolis Police Department at a rally Sunday afternoon. The decision comes as several other Minneapolis institutions, including Minneapolis Public Schools and the University of Minnesota, have ended their relationships with the MPD following protests over George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody. “It is clear that our system of policing is not keeping our communities safe,” City Council President Lisa Bender said at the rally. “Our efforts at incremental reform have failed, period.”
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has rejected the idea of disbanding the city’s police department. Frey did not join the seven council members in attendance at Sunday’s rally and was booed at a rally supporting de-funding the police Saturday afternoon.