Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Two Liberal SCOTUS Justices Give Trump’s Speech the Cold Shoulder
MINORITY RULE
Liberals Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson weren’t in attendance, and neither were three of the court’s conservatives.
William Vaillancourt
Updated
Mar. 4 2025
10:57PM EST
/
Published
Mar. 4 2025
9:48PM EST
William Vaillancourt
12WCV
william.vaillancourt@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem Insults Canadians in Bizarre Stunt at U.S. Border
Conrad Quilty-Harper
Royalist
Meghan Markle Wants to Be Addressed by a New Name
Tom Sykes
Politics
Social Security Checks Could Stop Going Out by April, Ex-Head Warns
Nandika Chatterjee
Politics
Republican Senator Accused of Fling With Sexting-Mad General
Josh Fiallo
Politics
Trudeau Reveals the Real Reason Trump Wants to Start ‘Dumb’ Trade War
Liam Archacki