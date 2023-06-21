Idaho Man Accused of Killing 4 Neighbors Allegedly Told Cops Why He ‘Lost It’
‘SNAPPED’
An Idaho man charged with fatally shooting four of his neighbors allegedly did so after accusing one of the victims of indecent exposure, according to an affidavit. Majorjon Kaylor, 31, was arrested on Sunday after the shooting in Kellogg, police said. On June 13, Kaylor’s wife reported seeing Devin Smith, 18, standing naked and masturbating in front of her and one of her daughters, the affidavit says. On the night of the shootings, Kaylor and his wife allegedly argued with the neighbor’s mom about the alleged incident of indecent exposure and the potential that Smith would not be punished. Kaylor’s wife also told authorities she heard gunshots on the night of the killings, with Kaylor later telling authorities that he had “snapped” and “lost it” over the argument. Along with Smith, Kaylor is accused of killing Kenneth Guardipee, 65, Kenna Guardipee, 41, and Aiken Smith, 16.