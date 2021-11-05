Flat-Earther With COVID Symptoms Dies After Denying Virus Even Exists

Read it at Global News
A Canadian flat-earther has been found dead two weeks after he said on a livestream that although he was sick with classic COVID symptoms, he could not possibly have the virus because he didn’t believe it’s real. “CONVID doesn’t exist,” Mak Parhar told his followers, according to Global News. In a followup video, Parhar said he was taking ivermectin, the anti-parasite drug that experts say doesn’t prevent or treat the coronavirus and could be dangerous. Authorities have not determined his cause of death.