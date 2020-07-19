Forget Takeout. I’m Making Asian Cuisine at Home With Omsom

For weeks during the beginning of quarantine, I craved dishes from my favorite south Asian takeout spots. I wanted the sour, spicy comfort of a bowl of Tom Yum soup. The pungent smell of hoisin and fish sauce was absent from my apartment. Most of the places I frequented were closed for the foreseeable future, so I had to find alternatives. My grocery store has a pretty great selection of Asian ingredients, but I didn’t want to buy these specialty ingredients because 1) I don’t know how to cook with most of it and 2) I don’t need a full size to use only when I’m hankering for take out.

That’s where Omsom came to the rescue. This new direct-to-consumer brand brings bold, bright flavors of Vietnamese, Thai, and Filipino cuisines right to your door. Choose from Vietnamese Lemongrass BBQ, Thai Larb, or Filipino Sisig. Each comes with three packets of “starter,” — which reminds me of a fancy version of the soup packages in ramen — and directions on how to cook. All you need to do is pick your protein and follow the instructions.

It takes basically no time to get comfortable with cooking these recipes, even if you don’t have a wok by your side. The flavors seep into the meat with ease and you end up with a flavor-packed meal that is just as good, or even better, than take out.

Omsom Sampler Buy on Omsom $ 29

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

