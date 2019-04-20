BREW BEING COOL
The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker Is The Simplest (and Best) Way To Make Iced Coffee at Home
I would love to drink iced coffee all year, but I’m not a glutton for punishment when it comes to the cold. The weather is finally warm enough that your hands don’t hurt while holding a cup of iced coffee while walking down the street. While I splurge every now and then on a Blue Bottle New Orleans Coffee (that chickory, man), I can’t pass up making iced coffee at home. And the best way to get iced coffee at home is the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker. The Takeya is not only the best way to get non-acidic, super flavorful iced coffee, but it’s probably the easiest. All you’ll need to do is add some coarsely ground beans to the center fine-mesh filter, fill the container with water, and let it sit overnight. In the morning, chuck a couple of ice cubes into your travel bottle and pour in your perfectly brewed coffee. There really is a difference between iced coffee and cold brew (and not just in price). Iced coffee tends to be hot coffee that’s been cooled down. Cold brew coffee is brewed… cold—and that’s what Takeya does. It cuts down on the acidity and doesn’t dilute the strength of your brew. It’s great to keep in your fridge, as it fits neatly in the door or stood up on a shelf. - Jillian Lucas
