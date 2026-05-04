Make Mom Feel Extra Special This Mother’s Day With Stunning Bouquets—Now 30% Off

Flowers are the tried-and-true Mother’s Day gifts for a reason. May 10th is sneaking up quickly, but don’t worry: 1-800-Flowers.com has got you covered with a wide variety of bouquets to choose from. To ensure delivery on Mother’s Day, ordering early is the best move. However, if you’re in a pinch, these picks are all eligible for same-day delivery. Just be sure to order by noon on 5/10.

This stunning bouquet brings together a vibrant collection of roses, Peruvian lilies, and daisy poms all artfully arranged in a lavender vase. Want to make it extra special? Add on a heart-shaped LED pick that lights up and says “Amazing Mom.”

Amazing Mom Bouquet (Large with LED Pick) Same-Day Delivery Eligible Buy At 1-800 Flowers $ 85

Now this one is a showstopper: pink roses, mini carnations, mini Gerbera daisies, and lavender snapdragons come together in a cute artisanal vase adorned with a honey bee. Mom will be reusing that vase for years to come.

Honey Bee Buzz™ for Spring (Large) Same-Day Delivery Eligible Buy At 1-800 Flowers $ 80

She’s one of a kind, and her bouquet should be too. A beautiful arrangement of pink roses, Gerbera daisies, and mini carnations pops out of a handbag-shaped vase. Flowers have never been this fashionable.

Designer Dreams™ Bouquet (Large) Same-Day Delivery Eligible Buy At 1-800 Flowers $ 75

When every minute counts, a quick checkout experience is vital. Check out with Paze® and use code PAZE30 to get 30% off your order through June 30th. Paze is an online checkout option from banks and credit unions that lets you shop at 1-800-Flowers.com without sharing your actual card number. Terms apply.