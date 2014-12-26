Make ‘The Chew’s’ Carla Hall’s Pumpkin Pecan Pie

Cook Time: 50 to 60 minutesPrep Time: 30 minutesInactive prep time: 30 minutesServings: 8 to 10Skill Level: Moderate

For the pie crust:

1 tablespoon sugar1/2 teaspoon salt1/3 cup water1 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces2 1/4 cups flour (plus more for rolling)

For the filling:

2 tablespoons butter, softened1/2 cup granulated sugar 3 eggs, lightly beaten1 tablespoon white vinegar1/2 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon vanilla extract1 cup dark corn syrup1 1/2 cups pecans, chopped1/4 cup pumpkin pureeWhipped cream, for garnishCinnamon sugar, for garnish

To make the pie crust:

1. In a small bowl, combine sugar, salt, and water. Refrigerate until very cold, about 15 minutes. During that time, refrigerate butter and flour.

2. Combine the cold butter and flour in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until the butter and flour resemble wet sand, about 3 minutes. Add the water mixture all at once and pulse until the mixture just comes together.

3. Divide the dough in half and very gently pat each half into a round 1-inch-thick disk. Wrap each tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour, before rolling. You can refrigerate the disks for up to 1 day or freeze for up to 3 months.

4. Preheat oven to 350°F. Roll out the pie dough to 1/8-inch thickness and transfer into a 9-inch pie plate, allowing the excess to drape over edge. Fold over the edges and crimp, then trim any remaining excess. Cover crust with parchment paper and pour in baking beans or weights. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until crust is light gold.

To make the filling:

5. Meanwhile, in the bowl of an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar, then add the beaten eggs, vinegar, salt, vanilla, and corn syrup. Stir in the pecans and pumpkin puree.

6. Pour the filling into the prepared pie crust. Place the pie on a baking sheet. Bake on the center rack of the oven for 40 to 50 minutes or until set. Cool completely on a wire rack. Garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar.

From THE CHEW ©2014. Reprinted by permission of Kingswell/Disney Publishing Worldwide.