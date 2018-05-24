Make Your Drive Time More Productive With This Advanced Bluetooth Headset

If you're on the hunt for a high-quality Bluetooth headset for use when driving, the BulletDrive headset is a great bet. With CVC active noise reduction and echo cancellation, it offers crystal clear sound, and it’s on sale now for $79.99. BulletDrive's ergonomic design features a one-touch wireless operation, allowing you to answer calls and listen to music with just a single press. It automatically connects once you get in the car, and the included charging capsule can be plugged into any cigarette lighter or other 12V sockets, so you'll always stay charged. Daily Beast readers can get the BulletDrive set for 55% off today.
Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.