Make Your Next Home Project Easier With This Flexible Tool

    Everyone has a tale of a home DIY project gone wrong and abandoned halfway through. The downfall usually comes after you’ve been working on something for hours and then get to the “how the hell am I supposed to reach that?” part.

    Whether you’re putting together furniture, redoing your bathroom, or securing shelves, you often need to get your drill bit into tight, sometimes impossible-to-reach corners. That’s where the Flex Drill Adapter comes in. Just attach it to your drill, and the flexible adapter extends your range and lets you wiggle your drill bit into any tight spot. No weird angles, no trying to drill upside down, and no excuse for abandoning a handyman project (sorry).Make your life easier and snag the Flex Drill Adapter for just $13.

