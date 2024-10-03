Makeup Artist: Garth Brooks Raped Me and Sent Me Dirty Texts

One of country music’s biggest stars was slapped with horrific rape and sexual assault allegations on Thursday.

A longtime hair and makeup artist for Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, alleged in a lawsuit that the musician raped her so brutally in a Los Angeles hotel room that it felt like he was “breaking her in two.”

The musician was also accused of forcing the woman to touch his erect penis, groping her, pushing his sexual fantasies on her, and sending her “explicit” texts in separate incidents.

The woman was identified only as “Jane Roe” in the lawsuit, which was filed in a California state court and obtained by the Daily Beast. A representative for Brooks did not respond to a request for comment and the musician has not spoken out publicly about the allegations.

Among the most graphic of the accusations came in 2019 when Brooks, 62, allegedly walked out of the shower naked and “grabbed” Roe’s hands and “forced them” onto his genitals as he made explicit comments. The lawsuit alleged that Brooks then pressured Roe to give him oral sex while she had her glasses on, but she refused.

Things allegedly escalated later that year when Roe traveled to Los Angeles for a Grammy tribute with Brooks. Roe claims she and Brooks were the only passengers on a private flight across the country and, upon arrival, she learned that Brooks had only booked a single suite for them to share.

It was in that suite where Roe alleges that Brooks suddenly “appeared in the doorway to the bedroom, completely naked.”

“He stood there and flexed his muscles,” the lawsuit alleges. “Ms. Roe immediately had a sick feeling in her stomach, knowing she was trapped in the room alone with Brooks, with no one to help and far away from Nashville.”

Moments later, Roe alleged, Brooks took her to the room’s bed and began raping her. The lawsuit detailed some aspects of the alleged assault, but added that “Brooks engaged in other acts too graphic to include.”

After the alleged assault was done, the lawsuit said it was back to “business as usual.” Roe said she did Brooks’ hair and makeup for the event and they left.

The lawsuit alleges that Roe continued to be harassed after the alleged rape, with Brooks sharing his sexual fantasies with her—which he allegedly implied included a threesome with Yearwood—and repeatedly grabbing her breasts and making sexual comments as she worked.

Included in the lawsuit was scores of alleged texts between Roe and Brooks, where the musician’s accuser at one point wrote outright, “frankly, I am a little frightened of you ... I really am.”

Brooks’ accuser said she began working for Yearwood, a star musician in her own right, in 1999. Yearwood, 60, married Brooks in 2005 and the makeup artist began doing work for both parties.

While Brooks is yet to publicly address the allegations, Roe’s lawsuit said that the musician filed a preemptive lawsuit against her last month in Mississippi, where she lives. In that motion, Brooks alleged that his accuser tried to extort him out of millions and that her “allegations are not true.”

Brooks’ accuser is being represented by Douglas Wigdor, a high-profile attorney who’s represented numerous #MeToo victims.