Makeup Mishap Leads to Mock ‘Fox News Alert’ on Jesse Watters’ Show
BRING RUPERT BACK
Day one of Fox News without Rupert Murdoch at the helm did not go according to plan for primetime host Jesse Watters, who opened his 8 p.m. show with the network’s “breaking news” graphic and sound effect—only to announce that he got makeup in his eye and had to wear glasses instead of contacts. “I suffered a catastrophic injury. Well, in the television business it’s considered catastrophic,” joked the Fox host, who also wore the frames during The Five earlier in the evening. “Out of an abundance of caution, I’m not wearing contact lenses. I’m not at 100 percent tonight. I’m pretty much day-to-day. So please pray.” Upon taking over former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s time slot in July, Watters, who once was a correspondent for offbeat stories under Bill O’Reilly, declared that “nobody says the news has to be boring.” During that broadcast, which closed with advice from his mother about how to not end up like O’Reilly or Carlson, Watters promised to “inform, represent, and entertain.”