Ma’Khia Bryant’s Foster Mom Says Spat Over Housekeeping Preceded Fight, Fatal Police Shooting
Ma’Khia Bryant’s foster mother said Thursday that the knife fight that came before the 16-year-old’s death at the hands of Columbus police was sparked by an argument over housekeeping. Angela Moore told CNN two of her former foster children were at her house for her birthday party when they began arguing. “It was over keeping the house clean. The older one told them to clean up the house because ‘Mom doesn’t like the house dirty,’” she said. Ma’Khia had been living with her for just two months. “They argue all the time, but I never thought it would escalate like that,” Moore said. Body camera footage showed Ma’Khia lunging at two different people, including one of Moore’s former foster children, with a knife before an officer shot her in the back four times. Moore said of Bryant’s death, “I never in my worst nightmare would have thought it would ever come to this.”