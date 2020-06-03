Steven Avery of ‘Making a Murderer’ Diagnosed With COVID-19
Steven Avery, the focus of Netflix’s blockbuster true-crime show Making a Murderer, has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Avery has been confined to his cell to quarantine, but his ex-fiancé, Sandy Greenman, has said that his symptoms were “short-lived.” Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey, the other subject of the Netflix show, were convicted of the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Wisconsin. Avery is currently serving a life sentence, though his lawyer Kathleen Zellner asserts that he is innocent and is working on an appeal.
“It is true that Steven Avery has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus —he will fully recover,” Zellner wrote in a tweet. “The bigger threat to him is whether the COA [Court of Appeals] will cure the disease that caused him to be wrongfully convicted.”