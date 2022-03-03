Read it at People
Maks Chmerkovskiy is back on U.S. soil after a harrowing week spent trying to get out of Ukraine. The Dancing with the Stars alum, who was in Kyiv to film the Ukrainian version of World of Dance, kept his social media followers updated with tense videos as air-raid sirens blared in the city and he worked to flee the country by train. On Wednesday night Chmerkovskiy, who emigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine as a teen, finally flew in from Poland to L.A., where he had an emotional reunion with his wife, fellow dance pro Peta Murgatroyd.