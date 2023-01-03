‘Dr. Love’ Is Headed Back to Prison

CHEAT SHEET
Malachi Love-Robinson earned headlines and a trip to prison in 2016 when he was caught posing as a doctor to fleece patients at the tender age of 16. Now 25, he’s headed back to jail for two more years, after pleading guilty to stealing thousands from his employer by having customers send payments to him and not his company. The Florida fraudster went by the name Dr. Love when he impersonated a physician and opened a medical center that he used to defraud patients and a real doctor. While he was out on bail in that case, he used a stolen credit card to buy a Jaguar.