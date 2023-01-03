CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    ‘Dr. Love’ Is Headed Back to Prison

    REPEAT OFFENDER

    Malachi Love-Robinson of West Palm Beach, Fla., looks over at his grandfather during his first appearance court hearing on March 2, 2016.

    Adam Sacasa/Sun Sentinel via Getty

    Malachi Love-Robinson earned headlines and a trip to prison in 2016 when he was caught posing as a doctor to fleece patients at the tender age of 16. Now 25, he’s headed back to jail for two more years, after pleading guilty to stealing thousands from his employer by having customers send payments to him and not his company. The Florida fraudster went by the name Dr. Love when he impersonated a physician and opened a medical center that he used to defraud patients and a real doctor. While he was out on bail in that case, he used a stolen credit card to buy a Jaguar.

    Read it at Associated Press