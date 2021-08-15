Malala Yousafzai Breaks Silence on Taliban Takeover: ‘I Am Deeply Worried About Women’
‘COMPLETE SHOCK’
As the Taliban took control Afghanistan on Sunday, education activist Malala Yousafzai called for an “immediate ceasefire” and expressed her concern for the country’s women and girls. “We watch in complete shock as Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. I am deeply worried about women, minorities, and human rights advocates.” she wrote on Twitter, adding that “urgent humanitarian aid” needs to be provided to help refugees and civilians. Yousafzai was a schoolgirl in Pakistan in 2012 when she was shot in the head by a local branch of the Taliban, which was enraged about her writings on the importance of education for girls. She survived the murder attempt and went on to win the Nobel Prize for her activism.
The Taliban entered Kabul, the capital and largest city of Afghanistan, on Sunday as President Ashraf Ghani fled the city. The insurgent group has seized many provinces within the country with stunning speed as the U.S. has pulled out.