Malawi’s VP Killed With 9 Others in Plane Crash, President Confirms
WORST FEARS
The wreckage of a plane carrying Malawi’s vice president has been found with no survivors, President Lazarus Chakwera said Tuesday. Saulos Chilima and nine others were killed when their small military plane crashed in a mountainous area in the north of the country, Chakwera announced on state television. The plane vanished from radar after air traffic controllers advised them not to land at Mzuzu’s airport due to bad weather on Monday—the group had been traveling to the city for the funeral of a former minister. After a large search operation, Chakwera said the “completely destroyed” aircraft had been located. “I am deeply saddened and sorry to inform you all that it has turned out to be a terrible tragedy,” said in his address. “Words cannot describe how heartbreaking this is and I can only imagine how much pain and anguish you all must be feeling at this time, as well as how much pain and anguish you all will be feeling in the coming days and weeks as we mourn this terrible loss.”