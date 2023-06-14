Malaysia Asks Interpol to Help Find NYC Comic Who Joked About MH370
NOT LAUGHING
The head of Malaysia’s national police said an application would be filed with Interpol on Wednesday to help find a New York-based comedian over a joke she made about the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370. Jocelyn Chia, a U.S. national raised in Singapore, is currently being investigated under Malaysian laws concerning offensive online content and incitement, authorities said. In a clip of a comedy set delivered at the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan, Chia joked about the historic rivalry between Malaysia and Singapore, saying Malaysia’s airplanes “cannot fly.” “Malaysian Airlines going missing not funny huh?” she added. “Some jokes don’t land.” TikTok removed a video of the set, which triggered a furious backlash in Malaysia, saying it breached the platform’s hate-speech rules. MH370 disappeared during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in 2014 and has never been found—all 239 on board are presumed dead. Chia told CNN she’d delivered the routine “more than a hundred times” previously without there being an issue.