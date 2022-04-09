Dive Trip Takes Horror Turn, Leaving 14-Year-Old Dead

CHEAT SHEET
A dive trip in Malaysia took a terrible turn after the adventurers got separated from their boat and a 14-year-old is presumed dead. The BBC reports that Adrian Chesters, 46, of Britain, and Alexia Molina, 18, were found in the water 50 miles from where they went missing, and diving instructor Kristine Grodem, 35, who is Norwegian, was rescued at a different location. Chesters said his teenage son Nathen, who was Dutch, became too weak to hold on while they were driving off the coast of Mersing, and was swept away by currents. The group had surfaced from their dive unable to see the boat; the boat driver was detained after flunking a drug test.