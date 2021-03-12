Woman Arrested, Charged With Assault for Coughing on, Pepper Spraying SF Uber Driver
‘CALLOUS DISREGARD’
A woman seen in a viral video intentionally coughing on and cursing at a San Francisco Uber driver who asked her to wear a protective face mask has been arrested. Malaysia King was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy, and violation of a health and safety code. Arna Kimlai, also wanted in connection with the incident, has indicated via legal counsel that she intends to turn herself in. The dispute occurred Sunday, when three women got in Subhakar Khadka’s car for an Uber ride. The third passenger remains unidentified. Khadka ended the ride soon after they entered, as one was not wearing a mask. In video of the incident, when he informed them that the ride had been canceled, one passenger took his phone, then pulled his mask off his face before exiting the car and allegedly shooting pepper spray through an open window. “You know? F--k the mask. I got corona,” says one passenger while coughing on him. Head of the San Francisco police robbery unit Lt. Tracy McCray said, “The behavior captured on video in this incident showed a callous disregard for the safety and wellbeing of an essential service worker in the midst of a deadly pandemic.”