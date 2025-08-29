‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Star Suffers Freak Accident in Backyard: ‘FML’

News Anchor Dies Unexpectedly from Heart Attack at 42
R.I.P.
Mississippi news anchor Celeste Wilson died Wednesday from a heart attack at age 42, Jackson station 16 WAPT announced. “Though Celeste had only been with us a short time, we were already touched by her professionalism, warmth, and dedication to the work of journalism,” the ABC affiliate said. “All of us here at 16 WAPT are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and our thoughts are with Celeste’s family and friends.” A New Orleans native, Wilson previously worked at the CBS affiliate in Monroe, Louisiana, as well as other local news stations like KARK 4 in Little Rock, Arkansas, where she was a reporter and morning news anchor from October 2023 until last August. WAPT meteorologist Christana Kay reflected on Wilson’s death Wednesday: “It is a numb feeling. We are in shock. We are heartbroken. From seeing Celeste Monday to hearing the news of a heart attack, it does not seem real that this happened. Celeste was a bright light in a dark room and always shined. Please pray for her family. This world lost someone loving and caring and passionate in everything she does.”