1
News Anchor Dies Unexpectedly from Heart Attack at 42
R.I.P.
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 08.29.25 3:43PM EDT 
Celeste Wilson
YouTube/16 WAPT

Mississippi news anchor Celeste Wilson died Wednesday from a heart attack at age 42, Jackson station 16 WAPT announced. “Though Celeste had only been with us a short time, we were already touched by her professionalism, warmth, and dedication to the work of journalism,” the ABC affiliate said. “All of us here at 16 WAPT are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and our thoughts are with Celeste’s family and friends.” A New Orleans native, Wilson previously worked at the CBS affiliate in Monroe, Louisiana, as well as other local news stations like KARK 4 in Little Rock, Arkansas, where she was a reporter and morning news anchor from October 2023 until last August. WAPT meteorologist Christana Kay reflected on Wilson’s death Wednesday: “It is a numb feeling. We are in shock. We are heartbroken. From seeing Celeste Monday to hearing the news of a heart attack, it does not seem real that this happened. Celeste was a bright light in a dark room and always shined. Please pray for her family. This world lost someone loving and caring and passionate in everything she does.”

Read it at 16 WAPT

2

‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Star Suffers Freak Accident in Backyard: ‘FML’

BREAKING NEWS
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.29.25 2:56PM EDT 
Malcolm
396787 23: The cast of "Malcolm In The Middle" give a thumbs up sign at the 53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shubert Theater November 4, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (L-R) Actors Christopher Masterson, Frankie Muniz, Erik Per Sullivan (front center), Bryan Cranston and Justin Berfield. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Vince Bucci/Getty Images

The lovable face of Malcom in the Middle announced that he suffered a freak accident on Wednesday. Frankie Muniz, who played the show’s titular character, wrote on Instagram that he broke a bone in his wrist after falling from the top of a ladder in his backyard. Muniz was trying to change the batteries in a Ring camera at his home in Arizona when he fell. Muniz seemed to be in good spirits about the fall, writing, “The phrase ‘FML’ (Frankie Muniz’s Life) takes on new meaning with moments like these.” “Note to self: heed the ladder warning that says, ‘Do not sit or stand on top step,’” the former child star added. Muniz wrote that his recovery will force him to miss a NASCAR race in South Carolina. Muniz has been competing on the raceway since he distanced himself from Hollywood after the end of Malcolm in the Middle. He has still appeared in the occasional TV episode and movie, including Criminal Minds, Pizza Man, and The Rookie. He’s also due to appear in a four-episode Malcolm in the Middle reboot on Disney+ that will debut later this year. His racing career will also hopefully get back on track after his 6-8 week recovery period.

Read it at New York Post

3
Nebraska Football Deletes Post Mocking Taylor Swift Engagement After Backlash
BAD BLOOD
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.29.25 2:45PM EDT 
Taylor Swift/Instagram and Nebraska Huskers/X
Taylor Swift/Instagram and Nebraska Huskers/X

The University of Nebraska received immense backlash after posting a photo mocking Taylor Swift’s viral engagement photo. The post, which photoshopped the school mascot “Herbie Husker” in the stead of Swift’s fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was uploaded after Nebraska’s football team defeated Kelce’s alma mater, the University of Cincinnati, with both Kelce and Swift watching from the bleachers. After a swift Swiftie uproar, the post was taken down. Some fans called it “disgusting,” “disrespectful,” and “inconsiderate.” In a comment sent to People, a spokesperson for the university wrote, “The ill-advised post on the @Huskers X account last night resulted in very strong responses and comments that took the attention away from the game and our football team,” adding, “We made the decision to remove the post and focus on our season opening victory in a great environment.” The Daily Beast has reached out to the University of Nebraska for additional comment. Swift’s Instagram post announcing the engagement has become one of the most liked posts on Instagram, receiving over 14 million likes in just one hour, per Billboard.

Read it at People

4
Crime-Fighting Florida Man Catches Burglar While Wearing Batman PJs
NANANANANANA FLORIDA MAN!
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 08.29.25 2:16PM EDT 
Published 08.29.25 2:15PM EDT 
Crime-Fighting Florida Man Catches Burglar While Wearing Batman PJs
Crime-Fighting Florida Man Catches Burglar While Wearing Batman PJs Cape Coral Police Dept

In a scene straight out of Gotham City, a burglar in a southwest Florida neighborhood was apprehended by a man dressed as the Caped Crusader. During the early hours of the morning on August 27, Cape Coral resident Kyle Myvett was alerted by his home security system to someone breaking into his vehicle and went to investigate, still dressed in his bedtime attire, a set of Batman pajamas. He then discovered the suspect, later identified as Justin Schimpl, rummaging through his truck and then, later, a neighbor’s garage. Channeling the vigilante spirit of Gotham’s protector, Myvett then confronted the criminal and successfully detained Schimpl until Cape Coral Police officers arrived on the scene. The perp, who was known to law enforcement, now faces multiple felony charges for burglary and theft after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars in valuables, including two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at $600, cash, a woman’s wristlet, and more than $500 in gift cards. Despite his claims of an accomplice, Schimpl couldn’t keep his story straight, and a search by a sheriff’s helicopter and K-9 unit found no one else. He has since been detained at the local county jail.

Read it at Fox 13

5
Trump Ally ‘Disgusted’ After Altered Photos of Her Posted on Porn Site
SO GROSS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.29.25 10:04AM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a meeting amid negotiations to end the Russian war in Ukraine, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 18, 2025.
Alexander Drago/Reuters

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she is “disgusted” after doctored images of her and other prominent women were posted to a pornographic website. The explicit site Phica, which shut down citing the “toxic behavior” of some of its users, hosted altered photos taken from social media or public sources and paired them with vulgar captions. Meloni’s sister, Arianna, and Italian opposition leader Elly Schlein were also targeted. Dozens of women have since filed complaints, prompting police to open an investigation. “I am disgusted by what has happened,” Meloni, who has embraced Trump’s rhetoric, saying she wants to “Make the West Great Again,” told Corriere della Sera. “I want to extend my solidarity and support to all the women who have been offended, insulted, and violated.” She added that she hoped the perpetrators would be identified and punished “with the utmost firmness.” Phica’s operators said the platform—launched in 2005 and named after a crude slang word for vagina in Italian—was closed because “users were using the platform incorrectly.” Police are investigating its “VIP section,” where the manipulated images of high-profile women were shared.

Read it at The Guardian

6
Russia Rages at World Leader for Calling Putin an ‘Ogre’
THAT'LL DO DONKEY
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 08.29.25 11:41AM EDT 
Published 08.29.25 11:25AM EDT 
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual press conference in Moscow
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has upset the Kremlin after calling Russian President Vladimir Putin an “ogre” and a “predator,” according to Reuters. “For his own survival, [Putin] needs to keep eating,” Macron said after meeting with President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on August 18. “That means he is a predator, an ogre at our gates.” Russia, which is currently waging a war in Ukraine, accused the Frenchman of lobbing “low-grade insults.” “This is unworthy of a head of state,” said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. This week, Putin’s armed forces killed 23 people, including four children, in an overnight blitz involving 600 drones and over 30 ballistic and cruise missiles that also damaged the British Council and European Union offices in Kyiv. It was the largest attack on Kyiv since President Donald Trump failed to secure a ceasefire with Putin at a bilateral summit in Anchorage, Alaska.

Read it at Reuters

7
‘Baywatch’ Star Reveals She Had a Double Mastectomy
STAR’S SURGERY
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 08.29.25 11:36AM EDT 
Nicole Eggert
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Baywatch star Nicole Eggert had a double mastectomy, she revealed on Instagram Thursday. Eggert posted a photo of her made-over chest with the cheeky caption, “Had a mastectomy with reconstruction on Thursday. How was ur weekend?” Eggert first revealed that she was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer in Dec. 2023. She told People the following January, “I have panics where I’m like, just get this out of me,” she said at the time. “You sit there and it’s in you and you’re like, every second that passes and it’s inside of me. It’s growing, and you’re just like, you just want it out.” The following month, the star revealed that more cancer had been found in her lymph nodes. She expressed a few regrets at the time, including the “huge mistake” of getting breast implants at age 18, which made it more difficult to feel the lumps that would have caught her attention to detect the cancer earlier. Eggert, who played Roberta “Summer” Quinn on Baywatch from 1992 to 1994, also previously shared that she would undergo chemotherapy in addition to surgery.

Read it at Instagram

8
Maserati Owner Busted With Nearly 90 Nitrous Oxide Canisters in Vehicle
HITTING THE GAS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.29.25 12:37PM EDT 
Canisters found in the car. https://www.facebook.com/tustinpolice/posts/pfbid0Qv9tbXQur1Z3dk32nMtJFxXe7eX1xLPF8gz3XYcWLgAkh5ygLFmnua8B6GRyrFBzl
Tustin Police Department

A Maserati owner was arrested after police in Orange County, California, discovered dozens of nitrous oxide canisters inside the car. “We’re not chuckling, guffawing, or giggling,” the Tustin Police Department wrote in a Facebook post, referring to the effects of the drug. “Nearly 90 canisters of nitrous oxide were recovered in this vehicle, which were possessed to be used as an intoxicating inhalant.” Authorities shared photos from the scene showing colorful canisters crammed into both the driver’s and passenger’s sides of the car. Under California law, possessing or being under the influence of nitrous oxide is a misdemeanor. The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning earlier this year about the dangers of inhaling nitrous oxide. “Inhaling nitrous oxide can result in a range of symptoms and serious health problems, from abnormal blood counts, asphyxiation, blood clots, frostbite, headache, impaired bowel and bladder function, lightheadedness, limb weakness, loss of consciousness, numbness, palpitations, paralysis, psychiatric disturbances (delusions, hallucinations, paranoia, depression), tingling, trouble walking, vitamin B12 deficiency, and in some cases, death,” the FDA said. The agency also noted that prolonged use can cause neurological issues even after stopping.

Read it at KTLA

9
Passengers Told to Pee in Bottles After Toilets Stop Working on Flight
URINE FOR A RIDE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.29.25 11:26AM EDT 
Door lock on interior door of airplane restroom on Airbus aircraft, with blue lighting.
Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images

Passengers were in for a flight to remember after they were told to urinate in bottles once the bathrooms stopped working. According to 7News Australia, Brisbane-bound Virgin Australia Flight VA50 departing from Denpasar International Airport, Bali, took off on Thursday with one bathroom out of service, leaving only two functioning toilets for the six-hour flight. Limited engineering support at Denpasar forced the plane to take off without fixing the broken lavatory. In a disastrous turn of events, the remaining two toilets on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 broke down during the flight. According to The Australian, a passenger said that “for the remaining three hours, the cabin crew informed us we would need to relieve ourselves in bottles or ‘on top of whatever was already in the toilet,’” adding that one elderly woman wet herself. Passengers said the cabin smelt of urine as it began to seep into the carpeted floor. “Hygiene and sanitation are not optional luxuries; they are basic human rights,” the passenger told The Australian. The Daily Beast has reached out to the airline for comment. According to 7News, passengers will receive credit back for the flight.

Read it at 7News

10
Passengers Rushed to Hospital After Flight Hit by Severe Turbulence: ‘There Is Bleeding’
ROUGH RIDE
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 08.29.25 11:53AM EDT 
A United Express Embraer ERJ-175LR commercial jet.
Passengers on a United Express flight were left bloodied after their jet suddenly plunged thousands of feet. Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Passengers on a United Express flight were left bloodied after their jet suddenly plunged thousands of feet in altitude. SkyWest Flight 5971 had taken off from Aspen, Colorado, bound for Houston with 39 passengers and four crew members when severe turbulence struck about 90 minutes into the trip. FlightRadar24 data showed the aircraft dropped about 4,000 feet in one minute before descending more than 25,000 feet in six minutes as it diverted toward an emergency landing at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. “We’re going to need a stretcher, and there is bleeding as well. SkyWest 5971,” a pilot told air traffic control, according to audio captured by LiveATC.net. SkyWest confirmed, “The flight landed safely and was met by medical personnel upon arrival.” Austin-Travis County EMS added that all passengers and crew were evaluated and that two adult patients were transported to area hospitals “out of an abundance of caution,” an airport spokesperson told CNN. Medical authorities later reported that no injuries were expected to be life-threatening. “Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of all onboard, and we are working with our partner United to assist customers,” SkyWest said.

Read it at CNN

