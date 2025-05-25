‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Star Reveals What He Loved Most About Filming Reboot
Bryan Cranston said that his favorite part of filming the Malcolm in the Middle reboot was reconnecting with his old character. Cranston, 69, is reprising the role of Malcolm’s dad, Hal, in the upcoming four-episode miniseries reboot. He told People that he “missed” the “lovable” Hal. “Slipping back into that character of Hal for me was so rewarding—I missed him,” Cranston said. “It’s been almost 20 years since we said goodbye. And he’s a sweet, lovable man. He’s really a lovable guy, and it was fun to see all my whole family back together.” Most of the original Wilkerson family is reuniting in the new miniseries, from Malcom, played by Frankie Muniz, to his mom Lois, played by Jane Kaczmarek, and his brothers Francis and Reese, played by Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield, respectively. Malcolm in the Middle aired from 2000 to 2006 and centered around Malcom’s family. The reboot will focus on Malcolm and his daughter as they attend his parents’ 40th wedding anniversary party. Filming finished in May, but Disney+ has yet to announce a release date. Cranston currently also appears in Seth Rogen‘s satirical comedy show The Studio as a recurring guest on Apple TV+.