‘Cosby Show’ Star’s Widow Sues His Mother Over Estate

Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow is taking her former mother-in-law to court. The Emmy-nominated actor died last summer from an accidental drowning off the coast of Costa Rica at the age of 54. Under the family trust, 70% of Malcolm-Jamal’s assets were left to his mother, Pamela Warner, 15% to his late father, and 15% to his half-sister. “Malcolm had every intention to provide for our nine-year-old daughter and me,” his widow, Tenisha Warner, wrote in a statement shared with USA TODAY. “He was close to finalizing a new estate plan to replace the stale plan created in 1996 when he was 26 years old, 20 years before we met and well before we gave birth to our beautiful daughter. Sadly, he was unable to do so before we lost him.” Tenisha said she has been struggling to provide for her daughter as a single mom. Pamela has not commented publicly on the suit but has said since her son’s death, she has “discovered how cruel, evil and greedy a human can be.”