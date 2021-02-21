Malcolm X’s Daughters Say New Information Proves NYPD and the FBI Conspired in his Murder
Some 56 years after Malcolm X was gunned down in Harlem, his three daughters, working with attorney Ben Crump, say they have new evidence of a conspiracy perpetrated by the NYPD and FBI to assassinate the Civil Rights activist. The family says that undercover police officer Ray Wood penned a letter on his death bed that confessed that he was to make sure Malcolm X’s security detail were detained, leaving him unprotected on the day he was shot. Last year the Manhattan District Attorney’s office began a review of the convictions of three Nation of Islam members who were held accountable for the murder. The NYPD released a statement Saturday ahead of the new claims. “Several months ago, the Manhattan District Attorney initiated a review of the investigation and prosecution that resulted in two convictions for the murder of Malcom X. The NYPD has provided all available records relevant to that case to the District Attorney. The Department remains committed to assist with that review in any way.”