Male Fox News Host, 47, Thirsts Over 79-Year-Old Trump’s Body

Fox News host Jesse Watters admitted his fondness for President Donald Trump’s elderly physique.

During Wednesday’s episode of The Five on Fox News, Watters, 47, said that the 79-year-old president “looks good” following his visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday.

“You know, the guy looks good,” the conservative pundit said. “Uh, he wears a suit, so it covers things.”

“224 is fine. I got up to 208 one time. Not a good time in my life,” he continued. “Um, I was—what do they call that? Angry eating... my feelings, and I had a lot of feelings. But for a guy who doesn’t exercise, I think he looks fantastic."

Donald Trump, seen with Colin Montgomerie in 2012, has been vocal about his lack of exercise. Ian MacNicol/Getty

The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

The results of the president’s annual physical conducted on Tuesday, the fourth known medical checkup of his second presidency, have yet to be released by the Trump administration.

Last April, Trump’s official measurements from his 2025 physical listed that the near-octogenarian weighs 224 pounds and is 6′3″.

Trump's last annual physical exam was in April 2025. White House

In a segment on MS NOW on Tuesday night, The Weeknight host Michael Steele compared Trump’s dubious measurements side-by-side to those of similar-sized NFL athletes: Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.

“I’ve found it interesting that the president always likes to sort of place himself in this physical space that... strains credulity,” Steele said. “There’s a great picture of Trump side-by-side with athletes who supposedly carry the same dimensions as the president, let’s just put it that way.”

MS NOW compared Trump's body statistics to those of NFL athletes. MS NOW

Metcalf, 28, clocked in at 6′4″ and 229 pounds, while Darnold, 28, measured 6′3″ and 225 pounds. Put beside photos of the athletes, Trump’s physique looked clearly different.

Pollster Cornell Belcher added that the president’s progressively deteriorating health differs drastically from the MAGA brand of manliness he tries so hard to display.

“The real problem is that he built so much of his brand around hypermasculinity and being — and being a tough guy and so much of sort of that, that MAGA cult-like behavior is about his brand of being a strongman," Belcher told the panel. “But, and this is where it gets really problematic, because it begins to crumble when he’s falling asleep, when he can’t string together a sentence, when he clearly has visible signs of being 80.”

The Daily Beast has extensively chronicled the various ailments of Trump throughout his second administration, from his bruised hands and swollen cankles to his slurred speech and public sleeping fits.