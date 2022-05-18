CHEAT SHEET
Male Politician Accusing Tory MP of Rape Was a Teen When They Met
AGE GAP
The Conservative member of Parliament arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault was accused by a male politician who was a teenager when he met the MP, according to The Telegraph. The MP was in his 30s when he first met the alleged victim, who is 20 years younger, and the two were friends until a falling out in 2019 according to the paper, which says that no other victims have come forward since the arrest was first reported. Pressure is mounting on the Tory party to release the name of the accused politician, who was released on police bail on Wednesday. A spokesman for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on the Tories to revoke the accused MP’s status as a party whip, saying that “taking action is the right thing to do.”