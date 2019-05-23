Houston Police Chief: We Believe 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis Was Murdered

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo confirmed on Thursday that authorities believe missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis was murdered. “We really believe we have a little girl that’s been murdered,” Acevedo said during a press conference. “We believe that she’s out there somewhere, and we want to bring her home.” Davis went missing on May 3. Her mother’s boyfriend, Darion Vence, told detectives she was abducted by three men who beat him up after he pulled over to see if he had a flat tire. Police later said they found numerous inconsistencies in that story. Vence, whose apartment had blood linked to the child’s DNA, is currently in police custody and has been charged with tampering with a corpse, police said. “We strongly believe he knows where she’s at,” Acevedo said. “And we want him to tell us where ... but if he’s not telling us—which he’s not—we want the public to come forward.” “She deserves to have a proper burial, and we need the community’s help,” the chief added.