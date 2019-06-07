‘Maleah Davis Day’ Proclaimed in Houston to Honor the Slain 4-Year-Old

The city of Houston, Texas has declared Sunday “Maleah Davis Day” in honor of the 4-year-old girl whose remains were found last week, The Houston Chronicle reports. A march will be held to the jail where Davis’ accused killer is held behind bars and the city hall’s lights will be changed to pink, her favorite color. “Although the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and death of Maleah Davis were heartbreaking, the community is united in creating lasting changes in her honor and vowing to safeguard all children in our community,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said in the proclamation. Derion Vence, the ex-boyfriend of Davis’ mother, allegedly admitted to accidentally killing Davis and dumping her remains on the side of an Arkansas road. Vence originally claimed that he was ambushed on a highway and Davis was taken from him, prompting a missing persons investigation. He is currently being held in Harris County Jail on $45,000 bond.