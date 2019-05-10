Maleah Davis’ Stepdad Seen on Camera With Bleach, Garbage Bag After Toddler’s Disappearance, Activist Claims

A local activist, speaking alongside the mother of missing Texas 4-year-old Maleah Davis, told reporters that Davis’ stepfather was caught on video with bottles of Clorox and a garbage bag after the child disappeared. “We know for a fact that police did take forensic evidence out of the apartment that indicates a crime took place inside that apartment,” activist Quanell X alleged Friday, according to local news station KHOU. Quanell also said that Maleah’s mother, Brittany Bowens, had previously threatened to break up with the toddler’s stepfather, Derion Vence, after she found “explicit pictures he sent to another man.” According to the news station, none of Quanell’s claims have been confirmed by the Houston Police Department.

Davis has been missing since last Friday, when Vence claimed he was ambushed by three men while he was pulled over on a road and knocked unconscious. When Vence woke up, he claimed Davis was nowhere to be found. He has since been identified as a person of interest in the case.