Nearly 100 Drones Plummet From Sky Into Wharf in Front of Horrified Spectators

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Not every holiday weekend needs a destination. Sometimes the most indulgent thing you can do is spend a few well-deserved evenings exactly where you are, alone or with someone you love. The checklist is simple: candles, wine, and a little something to spice things up. Adam & Eve—a longtime trusted destination in the sexual wellness space is here to help you kick off summer with a sizzle. This Memorial Day, the sexual wellness e-tailer is offering 45 percent off two items (plus free, discreet shipping) with the code DOUBLE45 at checkout. Scroll through below to check out some of our editors’ favorite finds.

Monogamy A Hot Affair With Your Partner Game Buy At Adam & Eve

Whether you’re a new couple or have been together for years, this game is designed to draw you two closer, one question, fantasy, or dare at a time. Every lap around the board raises the stakes a little more.

Dame Pillo Sex Pillow Buy At Adam & Eve

Like in golf or tennis, the best shots require the right angle. The Dame Pillow looks like an ordinary throw pillow, but it’s precisely angled for deeper penetration and enhanced stimulation of erogenous zones. Its firm foam core provides support and comfort in a wide range of positions.

We-Vibe Jive 2 App Enabled Couples Vibrator Buy At Adam & Eve

The We-Vibe Jive 2 is a posable vibrator that bends to fit you or your partner’s body just right. The enlarged tip targets the G-Spot directly, offering 10 vibration intensities. Download the companion app for hands-free fun in and outside the bedroom.