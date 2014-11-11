Mali Confirms 2 More Ebola Deaths

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Times
On the heels of a 21-day quarantine for 108 people linked to the country’s first Ebola case, two new deaths due to Ebola has been confirmed in Mali. A Malian nurse and an imam she treated have died of the virus. Officials say they are unrelated to the first case, when a 2-year-old girl died from the disease in late October. Information Minister Mahamadou Camara also announced Tuesday that a new batch of people with possible infections were under observation. Officials say the nurse who died had treated a man who arrived from Guinea at the Pasteur Clinic in Bamako, and the clinic was now in quarantine.