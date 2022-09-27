CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Mali Women’s Basketball Team Caught in Post-Game Fight—With Each Other
TOUGH LOSS
Read it at BBC
Mali’s women’s basketball team lost their fourth straight game during the Women’s Basketball World Cup in Australia on Monday night. Instead of taking their anger out against the opposing team, Serbia, they physically manifested their frustration on their teammates. While reporters conducted interviews after the match, two players from the Mali team were caught on camera fighting. Player Salimatou Kourouma repeatedly punched Kamite Elisabeth Dabou, who was somewhat able to restrain her teammate. The brawl was so intense, at least five other players got involved in order to stop the rumble. The team suffered a 81-68 loss to Serbia and team has yet to win a game at all during the tournament.