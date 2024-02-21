Malibu Mudslide Shuts Down Stretch of Pacific Coast Highway

After storms soaked the Southern California area this week, a mudslide in Malibu has forced the closure of a portion of Pacific Coast Highway.

Southern California has been pelted with rain for three days now, the result of an atmospheric river bringing near double digits of precipitation to the state. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service warned those in the Los Angeles area about possible minor flooding and landslides, particularly around the region’s many canyons. Los Angeles was under a flood advisory which ended Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the storms knocked down some of California’s iconic palm trees.

On Monday, Pacific Coast Highway was blocked by a mudslide near Santa Monica, where the mountains are saturated with rain. A boulder the size of a car blocked one of the West bound lanes.

As rising temperatures intensify atmospheric rivers, the El Niño winter rages on, and the Western coast of the U.S. continues to be thrashed by intense storms.