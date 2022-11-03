Suspected Drunk Driver Kills Malibu Restaurateur and Son in Fiery Crash

CHEAT SHEET
A Malibu restaurant owner and his son died in a fiery crash after a suspected drunk driver smashed into their car Wednesday night. Andrea Bullo, 60, and his teenage son Marco were pronounced dead at the scene. The alleged drunk driver, 21-year-old Kevin Gonzalez, survived with only minor injuries. Gonzalez was driving a Toyota Camry when he rear-ended Bullo’s vintage Mustang, both cars erupting in flames, authorities said. He’s been charged with two counts of murder and is being held on a $4 million bond. Bullo was an Italian immigrant and the owner of Moonshadows Malibu, a restaurant on Yelp’s “100 Places to Dine” list, which he opened in 2001.