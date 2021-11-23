CHEAT SHEET
Malcolm X’s Daughter Malikah Shabazz Found Dead in Brooklyn Home
Malikah Shabazz, a daughter of civil rights icon and activist Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn home, police said Monday evening. She was 56. Authorities and a city medical examiner responded to the scene after she was found unresponsive just before 5 p.m. by her daughter. Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s six daughters, was later pronounced dead. Her death has not been deemed suspicious. It comes just days after two men previously implicated in the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X were publicly exonerated following a two-year investigation.