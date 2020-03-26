Take Time for You: Treat Yourself to Some Incredible Skincare
Skincare can be about more than treating dehydration or fine lines (though hopefully your products do that too). It’s about building a moment into your day where you can focus entirely on yourself, even if only for a short bit of time. Self-care isn’t selfish; it can help you reset and give you the energy to help others.
If you’re going to treat yourself to some skincare self-care, go for the good stuff: this MALIN+GOETZ advanced renewal moisturizer ($76) plumps skin and locks in moisture, while the brand's revitalizing eye cream ($72) can reduce puffiness and minimize the appearance of dark circles and fine lines.
If researching a ton of individual products feels too overwhelming, first–you are SEEN, and second–this skincare set ($111), has everything you need to kickstart a new at-home routine. The set will save you 28% on the moisturizer and eye cream alone and, as a bonus, throws in a travel-sized grapefruit cleanser, for a full face of pampered skin.
