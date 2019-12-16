Malin+Goetz Is Offering Curated Skincare Gift Sets for the Holidays
When you were a kid, if you couldn’t fly it, drive it, smash it, throw it, or squeeze it, it wasn’t a good present. You scoffed at the adults who unwrapped their scented candles and luxury skincare products. Now? Those self-care goods top wishlists. Direct would-be gifters to MALIN+GOETZ, whose apothecaries dot the globe, providing luxury skin care for even the most sensitive skin. For the holiday season, MALIN+GOETZ has put together gift sets of their most popular products that are perfect gifts for celebrating any holiday (or none at all!).
The Frequent Styler set features a handful of everyday essentials stored in a cute pouch. This collection of moisturizers, body washes, styling cream, and deodorant will keep you on point from head to toe. The New York Favorites set gives you everything needed to take an evening shower to the next level; the peppermint shampoo and cilantro conditioner will keep that hair GLOWING, as the body wash and moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated and nourished. Rounding out the package is a dark rum candle with an alluring and warm scent. Looking to light up the holidays even more? MALIN+GOETZ stocks 10 different scented candles, all handmade in Brooklyn with high-quality perfume oil, natural waxes, and reusable glass containers. With the holidays quickly approaching, don’t wait too long before pursuing these curated offerings.
Sage Candle
