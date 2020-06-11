Good news: The official start of summer is nearly here. Better news: MALIN+GOETZ recently launched the perfect product to kick off the season of sun. A first line of defense from environmental stressors like sweat, dirt, and grime, the MALIN+GOETZ Resurfacing Face Serum makes a great gift for yourself, your hiking partner, or any outdoor-loving friends and family in your life (PSA: Father's Day is only ten days away).
Resurfacing Face Serum
While skin resurfacing has typically required a regimen involving multiple products with isolated ingredients, this advanced, multi-tasking serum combines them—without sacrificing quality—for those who don’t like to have too many steps in their routine. The 3-in-1 lightweight formula synthesizes alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) and stabilized vitamin C to help smooth, clarify and brighten skin while balancing it with niacinamide and phytic acid, making it an ideal addition for low-key and high-key skincare users alike. An easy 2 to 3 drops morning and night will do the trick—but don't forget to finish with your favorite moisturizing SPF for extra protection during the day! Whether you snatch it up on its own, pair it with Resurfacing Glycolic Pads to help amplify your results, or tack it onto a gift set, you can’t go wrong with the MALIN+GOETZ Resurfacing Face Serum to get you smoothly through the summer sun and fun.
