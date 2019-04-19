Wife of Missouri KKK Leader Admits to Killing Her Husband

The wife of a Missouri Ku Klux Klan leader admitted to fatally shooting her husband in 2017 as she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in court on Friday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. In addition to the murder charge, Malissa Ancona also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and abandonment of a corpse in connection with Frank Ancona Jr.’s death. She was sentenced to life in prison. “I fired both shots that killed my husband,” Ancona reportedly told Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn. She also admitted to cleaning her bedroom walls, throwing away bloody bedding, and dumping her husband’s body. Ancona claimed her son, Paul Jinkerson Jr., did not take part in shooting her husband—who was an “imperial wizard” of the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan—but did participate in cleaning up evidence and disposing of the body. Jinkerson Jr. faces the same charges as his mother.

Ancona previously told authorities that Jinkerson Jr. was the one who shot her husband, but then later claimed she was “under the influence” and could not recall the events surrounding her husband’s death. Ancona Jr.’s father told the court on Friday that his son had “no face left” in the aftermath of the February 2017 shooting.