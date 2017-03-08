Malta Arch Collapses Into Sea

CHEAT SHEET
The Azure Window, a famous limestone arch in Malta, collapsed into the sea Wednesday following a storm. It was formally known as Tieqa tad-Dwejra and located on Gozo Island. The arch was featured in innumerable popular films and television shows, including Game of Thrones. “Reports commissioned over the years indicated that this landmark would be hard hit by unavoidable natural corrosion,” said Joseph Muscat, the country’s prime minister, via Twitter on Wednesday. “That sad day arrived.”