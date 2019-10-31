CHEAT SHEET
Malwarebytes is Offering a 14-Day Premium Trial of Their Hacker-Busting Software
The scariest thing you could dress-up as this Halloween? Malware! (Lightning crashes!). From adware to ransomware to spyware, there are a plethora of malicious programs floating around that are just as upsetting as they sound. Malwarebytes is a cybersecurity program available for PC, Mac, and Android designed to stop and remove the threats that traditional antivirus software doesn’t catch. In fact, Malwarebytes claims to find threats on 39% of devices that already have a traditional antivirus program installed. Every single day, Malwarebytes detects or blocks more than 8,000,0000 malicious threats.
Readers can try a 14-day premium trial of Malwarebytes for free today. This trial protects users from hackers, ransomware, fraudulent websites, and malware that can degrade system performance. The free version of Malwarebytes will still clean up detected threats, but the premium version stops them from being downloaded in the first place. Basically, the free version is like antibiotics after an illness, but premium is the vaccine that will prevent the illness in the first place. With the free trial, readers will have one less thing to be afraid of this Halloween. | Download Malwarebytes for free today >
