‘Mama’ Cass Elliot to Receive Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
MAKE YOUR OWN KIND OF MUSIC
“Mama” Cass Elliot, the powerhouse folk-rock vocalist synonymous with Laurel Canyon and the counterculture movement, on Monday will become the 2,735th person to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The singer—who died in 1974 at just 32—rose to fame as a member of the Mamas & the Papas, her distinctive voice fueling legendary singles like “California Dreamin’,” “Monday, Monday,” and “Dedicated to the One I Love.” Her daughter, Owen Elliot-Kugell, will accept the award in her mother’s honor. “I just want people to remember my mom’s legacy,” Elliot-Kugell told Variety, adding that her psychic had told her that Elliot was “really excited” about the star. Also present at the ceremony will be Michelle Phillips, the last surviving member of the Mamas & the Papas, and John Sebastian, a good friend who recalled to Variety Elliot’s wry sense of humor, often deployed as she struggled with insecurity and weight issues. “We all adored her and would have taken a shot if we’d had the chance,” Sebastian said, adding later, “Her weight wasn’t an issue with me. I’m Italian. Every beautiful thing that ever happened to me as a kid happened as a result of very large women.”