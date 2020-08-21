He Vanished on a Montana Boat Trip. His Family Is Haunted by Questions.

Four weeks ago, a college basketball player, on a lake trip with his girlfriend and her family and friends in Montana, went over the side of the boat and vanished in 140-foot-deep water.

The disappearance and presumed drowning of Mamadou N’Diaye left his family of African immigrants in grief and confusion; his girlfriend, who is white, fending off demands for answers and accusations of racism; and police, who labeled the incident a tragic accident, searching for the body.

On Friday, at least one matter was resolved when authorities revealed that a private rescue organization searching Lake Koocanusa had pinpointed what looked like a body on sonar and hours later had recovered the 18-year-old’s remains.