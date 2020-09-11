CHEAT SHEET
Man Abandons Newborn With Stranger at Michigan Hospital
A man left a newborn with a stranger outside a Michigan hospital, telling the person he needed someone to hold the baby while he parked his vehicle, according to MLive.com. The man, described as 5-foot-10 and in his late 40s or early 50s, never returned to get the baby from the stranger at Sinai Grace Hospital, and now police are searching for him. While it’s legal to surrender an infant in Michigan up to three days after its birth, the baby must be “given to a uniformed employee who is inside and on duty at any hospital, fire department, police station, or to an emergency medical technician or paramedic by calling 9-1-1,” according to the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services.