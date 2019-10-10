CHEAT SHEET
Man Acquitted of Murder After Serving Three Years in Jail Just Wanted $10 Worth of Weed: Lawyer
A man who spent three years in jail was released Wednesday after a jury found him not guilty of 21 felonies. Demarrius Adams, 21, only wanted to buy $10 worth of marijuana in 2016, but was arrested after a deadly triple shooting following the drug deal near Atlanta, his attorney Kenneth Sheppard said. Adams was found guilty of purchase of marijuana, which Sheppard said the defense admitted to the jury. “There was so much evidence that he went there to purchase $10 worth of marijuana,” Sheppard told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “After the purchase, an event starts that he wasn’t a part of.” Two other men, Shannon Jabril White and Albert Roberto Mayes, were also arrested shortly after the shooting, and have been in jail without bond since. The trials for White and Mayes are still pending, and they each face the same 22 felony charges, the Journal-Constitution reports.