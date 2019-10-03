CHEAT SHEET
PUNISHMENT
Man Allegedly Behind Infamous GoFundMe Scam Slapped With Federal Charges
The New Jersey man allegedly behind the $400,000 GoFundMe scam involving a homeless man helping out his stranded ex-girlfriend is facing federal charges, NJ.com reports. Officials said Mark D’Amico was charged with “conspiring to commit wire fraud and conspiring to commit money laundering,” and he appeared before a federal judge on Thursday. D’Amico is accused of masterminding the crowdfund scam that claimed a homeless man, Johnny Bobbitt, gave his last $20 to D’Amico's then-girlfriend, Kate McClure, when she supposedly ran out of gas on a highway. The three soon fought over the money, and big purchases—like a used BMW bought by D’Amico and McClure—raised suspicions. Investigators then concluded the entire story was a scam.
D’Amico faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the wire fraud charge and up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for the money laundering charge. Bobbitt and McClure have both pleaded guilty to state and federal charges in the case, and will have to testify against D’Amico as part of their plea deals.