CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Man Armed With Screwdriver Takes 2 Hostages at Houston Freemason Temple

    JUST ANOTHER MONDAY

    Justin Rohrlich

    Reporter

    Houston PD/Twitter

    A man took two hostages Monday at the Scottish Rite Temple in Houston, Texas, police announced. The suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified but is believed to be of “of Middle Eastern descent,” was armed with a screwdriver, which he used to break a window and get inside, Houston PD Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said at a press conference. The suspect was ultimately taken into custody without incident. Initial reports of shots fired were in fact the sounds of the window breaking, according to Satterwhite, who said one of the two captives was 91 years old.

    Read it at Twitter