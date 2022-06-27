Man Armed With Screwdriver Takes 2 Hostages at Houston Freemason Temple

Read it at Twitter
A man took two hostages Monday at the Scottish Rite Temple in Houston, Texas, police announced. The suspect, who has not yet been publicly identified but is believed to be of “of Middle Eastern descent,” was armed with a screwdriver, which he used to break a window and get inside, Houston PD Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said at a press conference. The suspect was ultimately taken into custody without incident. Initial reports of shots fired were in fact the sounds of the window breaking, according to Satterwhite, who said one of the two captives was 91 years old.